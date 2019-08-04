Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 484.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total transaction of $799,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,568.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,679.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,776. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $284.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

