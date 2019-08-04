Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSOD. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of CSOD stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 661,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.84. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.51 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,305,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,359,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,131,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,369,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,690,091.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,706 shares of company stock worth $10,760,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

