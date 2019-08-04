Corecivic (CXW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Corecivic has set its Q2 guidance at $0.62 to $0.64 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). Corecivic had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $484.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CXW opened at $16.60 on Friday. Corecivic has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

CXW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

