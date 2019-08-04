Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.93

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and traded as high as $17.77. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.93. The stock has a market cap of $434.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83.

About Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A)

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

