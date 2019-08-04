Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,803,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,397,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,211,000 after acquiring an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,226,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,798 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,169,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,623,000 after acquiring an additional 166,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Copart by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,762,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,951,000 after acquiring an additional 483,889 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 179,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $13,377,022.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 423,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,198,755. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $76.14. 1,456,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.62 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.