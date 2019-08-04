Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $137.00

Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.80), with a volume of 4571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.50 ($1.82).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.46. The company has a market cap of $78.00 million and a P/E ratio of -6.22.

Conygar Investment Company Profile (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

