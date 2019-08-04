Contrasting Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proofpoint and Zynga’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $716.99 million 9.69 -$103.75 million ($1.15) -107.76 Zynga $907.21 million 6.40 $15.46 million $0.02 310.50

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than Proofpoint. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynga, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Proofpoint and Zynga, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 3 19 0 2.86 Zynga 1 2 11 0 2.71

Proofpoint presently has a consensus price target of $139.05, indicating a potential upside of 12.21%. Zynga has a consensus price target of $6.81, indicating a potential upside of 9.62%. Given Proofpoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Zynga.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Zynga shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -14.31% -11.24% -4.65% Zynga -16.50% -10.53% -7.65%

Summary

Proofpoint beats Zynga on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

