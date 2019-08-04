Contrasting First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) & Lithium Americas (OTCMKTS:LAC)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Quantum Minerals and Lithium Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 2 4 3 0 2.11 Lithium Americas 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 10.19% 4.63% 2.12% Lithium Americas -560.33% -26.10% -20.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of First Quantum Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Lithium Americas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $3.97 billion 1.38 $441.00 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas $4.84 million 68.01 -$28.27 million ($0.26) -14.23

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas.

Volatility and Risk

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Quantum Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Lithium Americas does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Lithium Americas on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper and nickel projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

