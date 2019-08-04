Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Announces Earnings Results

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $124.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.04 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of CBPX traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. 406,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,167. Continental Building Products has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $832.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Continental Building Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

