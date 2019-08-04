Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.29.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 38,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $234.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4,092.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.