Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.35.

Shares of ED traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,553. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $90.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

