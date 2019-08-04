Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY19 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

ED traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.13. 2,339,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,553. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.2% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 67.1% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 43.9% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 24,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 46.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 41,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

