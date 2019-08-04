CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNMD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.40.

CONMED stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.38. 344,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,088. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.12. CONMED has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 7,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $594,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,348.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $744,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,266 in the last 90 days. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 2,888.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CONMED by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CONMED by 53.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

