ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ConforMIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ConforMIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.10.

NASDAQ CFMS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.53. 1,879,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.28. ConforMIS has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.00.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConforMIS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConforMIS news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $69,297.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,458.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 279,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $1,052,934.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,317,864 shares of company stock worth $4,348,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 133.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 66,922 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 588.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the first quarter valued at about $45,100,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 172.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 316,300 shares in the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

