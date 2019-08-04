Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,303.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

NASDAQ:CNCE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 172,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,792. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.44 and a quick ratio of 20.44. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $17.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 386,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $4,133,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

