Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of NYSE SID traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,741,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 9.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 27.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 48.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.