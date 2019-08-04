Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.
Shares of NYSE SID traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,741,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.75.
About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
