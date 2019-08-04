Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases 2,440 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.5% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,811,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,855,104. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $191,010.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

