Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up about 1.3% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 353,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,611. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.18.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.344 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 70.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

