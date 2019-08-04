Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,693. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, Director James Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $4,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,176,724 shares of company stock worth $25,365,332. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 107,870.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

