Cobham (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cobham (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Cobham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Cobham from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cobham from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cobham in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cobham currently has an average rating of Hold.

CBHMF stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52. Cobham has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

