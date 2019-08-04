CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. CNH Industrial updated its FY19 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.
CNHI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. 2,137,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,151. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25.
Several analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.
About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.
See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.