CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. CNH Industrial updated its FY19 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.

CNHI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. 2,137,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,151. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,786,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 9,049,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,931 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,385,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,646,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,841,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,697,000 after acquiring an additional 64,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

