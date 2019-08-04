Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.30-6.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to 6.30-6.50 EPS.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,180. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.77. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox has a 1 year low of $139.26 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clorox by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,347,000 after acquiring an additional 335,835 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

