Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.214-6.33828 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.27 billion.Clorox also updated its FY20 guidance to 6.30-6.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.07.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.90. 1,321,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,180. Clorox has a 12 month low of $139.26 and a 12 month high of $167.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

