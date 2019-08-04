Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.08 million. Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

CLPR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,901. The stock has a market cap of $209.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.05. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clipper Realty by 52,383.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clipper Realty in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Clipper Realty in the second quarter worth about $178,000. AJO LP raised its position in Clipper Realty by 18.2% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clipper Realty by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

