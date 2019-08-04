City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. City Office REIT updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.23-1.26 EPS.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 400,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,576. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $502.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.04%.

CIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In other news, Director John Sweet bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $35,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,825.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 122.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in City Office REIT by 40.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in City Office REIT by 556.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in City Office REIT by 12.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

