Citigroup Analysts Give Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) a $60.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $355,441,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 17.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,020 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1,483.2% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,057,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1,184.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,429 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

