Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.04, but opened at $39.32. Cinemark shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 2,279,904 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $173,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,323. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

