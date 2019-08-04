Cimarex Energy (XEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cimarex Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XEC stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.84.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

