Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,944 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 4.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $20,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 332.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.32. 1,204,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $3,513,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,953.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,910.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,993.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,516 shares of company stock worth $11,866,800 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

