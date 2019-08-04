China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of COE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.