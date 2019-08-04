Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues Earnings Results

Chemours (NYSE:CC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Chemours had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Chemours updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.37-3.08 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.37-3.08 EPS.

Shares of CC traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.69. 14,135,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. Chemours has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Chemours and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chemours from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chemours and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Bell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 55,500 shares of company stock worth $1,289,670. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $46,624,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $60,664,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Chemours by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,695,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,306,000 after purchasing an additional 613,100 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $20,085,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,912,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $925,757,000 after purchasing an additional 479,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

