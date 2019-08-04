Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $50.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of CAKE traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.38. 1,114,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $55.63.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.16 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 700 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.18 per share, with a total value of $33,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,130 shares in the company, valued at $147,673.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock worth $202,486. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1,134.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

