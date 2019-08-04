Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 20,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 952.83% and a negative return on equity of 211.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Checkpoint Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

