ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Up 2.7% This Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, HitBTC, ZB.COM and LBank. ChatCoin has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $578,096.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033679 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003560 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00162542 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005717 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004492 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00054573 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000587 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HitBTC, OKEx, Coinnest, LBank, EXX, ZB.COM, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.