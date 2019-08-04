Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $282.00. Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 60,234 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAY shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.85) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 285.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 million and a PE ratio of 16.44.
In other Charles Stanley Group news, insider Paul Abberley sold 12,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £36,861.90 ($48,166.60). Insiders have acquired a total of 213 shares of company stock worth $60,510 over the last ninety days.
Charles Stanley Group Company Profile (LON:CAY)
Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.
