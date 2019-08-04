Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

CRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Svb Leerink began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.79.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.12. 319,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.65. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $149.07.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.61 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $131,642.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $613,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,322. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 63.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 132.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 156.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

