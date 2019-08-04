Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.29

Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$3.29 ($2.33) and last traded at A$3.26 ($2.31), with a volume of 155864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.26 ($2.31).

The company has a market cap of $882.96 million and a PE ratio of 8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.17.

Get Centuria Industrial Reit alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Centuria Industrial Reit’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) offers investors a chance to invest in industrial property via a listed property trust. CIP is Australia's largest ASX listed income focused industrial investment vehicle and is included in the S&P ASX300 index. CIP owns a portfolio of 37 high quality industrial assets with a value of $1 billion, the properties are located in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.