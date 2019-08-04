Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72 or higher for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.81. Central Garden & Pet also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.72 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 341,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,118. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of -0.13.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $43,138.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George C. Roeth sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $86,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,962 shares of company stock worth $288,224 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

