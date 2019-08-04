CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
EBR.B traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,141. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.
CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile
