CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

EBR.B traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,141. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

