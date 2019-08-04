CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of CEPU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. 188,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,156. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $160.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 71,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares during the period. 6.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

