CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CEMIG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.11.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

