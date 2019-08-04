CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CELYAD SA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on CELYAD SA/ADR from $41.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

CELYAD SA/ADR stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.47. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,171 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.92% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

