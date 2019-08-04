CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 347.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 115.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Curtis F. Feeny sold 4,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dara Bazzano sold 1,252 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $59,482.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,766 shares of company stock worth $5,218,495 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

