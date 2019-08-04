Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 180.35%.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,234. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $501.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Several brokerages have commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

In other Catchmark Timber Trust news, insider Brian M. Davis bought 3,100 shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 105,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,073.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

