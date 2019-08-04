Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CASY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sidoti set a $147.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.90.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.64. 318,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $165.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.31.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.18%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 20,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $463,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,595. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 169.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

