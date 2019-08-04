Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRI. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.56.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.60. 505,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,774. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.07. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.86 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 114,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

