CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) vs. Renren (NASDAQ:RENN) Head-To-Head Comparison

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of CarGurus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CarGurus and Renren, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 1 11 0 2.92 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarGurus presently has a consensus price target of $49.73, indicating a potential upside of 37.56%. Given CarGurus’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Renren.

Volatility and Risk

CarGurus has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 13.94% 18.43% 12.88% Renren 17.78% -27.86% -12.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CarGurus and Renren’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $454.09 million 8.82 $65.17 million $0.57 63.42 Renren $498.20 million 0.11 $72.54 million $1.29 0.64

Renren has higher revenue and earnings than CarGurus. Renren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CarGurus beats Renren on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers. The company also sells used automobiles and related products; arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing for used automobile dealerships; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services. It offers vehicles at its in-store showrooms; and through Kaixin Auto app, as well as through other online vertical channels, such as Autohome and 58.com. In addition, the company develops Chime, a software as a solution platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals; and provides customizable lead capture landing pages that offer multiple home value estimates in the United States. Further, it provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

