Cargojet’s (CGJTF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $72.95.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

