Carebit (CARE) Trading Up 125.7% Over Last Week

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Carebit has traded up 125.7% against the U.S. dollar. Carebit has a total market cap of $29,664.00 and $4.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carebit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carebit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007866 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004194 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

Carebit (CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 137,121,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,728,235 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carebit’s official website is carebit.org

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carebit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carebit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.