Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.12-0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $61.3-62.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.24 million.Carbon Black also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.61–0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carbon Black from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carbon Black from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbon Black has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.54.

CBLK traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $19.31. 1,739,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,460. Carbon Black has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Carbon Black’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carbon Black will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,648,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,378,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

